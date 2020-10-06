Man found dead after shooting at Oshawa apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Oshawa Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to King and Farewell streets at around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man who was deceased in the parking lot.

Investigators said one person is in custody. It is unclear if there police are looking for any more suspects.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and anyone with information or video is asked to call 905-579-1520.

A male in his 20's was found deceased after a shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m near King St and Farewell St. in Oshawa. Homicide investigators are enroute. If you have any info please call @DRPS homicide investigators at 905-579-1520. pic.twitter.com/6shhlvqnsG — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) October 6, 2020

