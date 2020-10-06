Menu

Crime

Man found dead after shooting at Oshawa apartment complex

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of police and paramedics on scene in Oshawa.
A photo of police and paramedics on scene in Oshawa. Colin Williamson

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Oshawa Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to King and Farewell streets at around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man who was deceased in the parking lot.

Investigators said one person is in custody. It is unclear if there police are looking for any more suspects.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and anyone with information or video is asked to call 905-579-1520.

