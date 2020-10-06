Bill Kelly: Donald Trump’s bout with COVID-19 has taught him nothing

Send this page to someone via email

Perhaps the most disgraceful message that Donald Trump sent during his short stay in hospital was his tweet that proclaimed Americans should not be afraid of COVID-19.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump tweeted. Some really great drugs and knowledge on how to beat the virus have been developed, he added.

What an insult to the U.S. families who have lost 210,000 loved ones to this virus in the past nine months.

Those victims didn’t have a helicopter fly them to a top notch medical centre where a team of specialists stood by to treat them.

They didn’t have access to the cocktail of medications and steroids that were administered numerous times to Trump over the weekend.

In fact, most Americans have never had access to those kinds of intense medications.

Trump will now brag that he now knows more about COVID-19 than anyone else. The fact is, he knows nothing.

He knows nothing of the long lasting effects the virus has on its victims, and, as a 74-year-old obese man with other medical conditions, he should be concerned.

He knows nothing of the pain and suffering of the more than seven million Americans who contracted COVID-19 or, the over 210,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, to a large extent due to his inept handling of the pandemic.

His cavalier and narcissistic attitude shows that even after his own bout with COVID-19, as always, it’s all about Trump and nobody else.

