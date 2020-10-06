Menu

Commentary

Bill Kelly: Donald Trump’s bout with COVID-19 has taught him nothing

By Bill Kelly 900 CHML
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trump tells Americans not to let COVID-19 ‘dominate you,’ says he’s feeling better' Coronavirus: Trump tells Americans not to let COVID-19 ‘dominate you,’ says he’s feeling better
U.S. President Donald Trump released a pre-recorded video posted after returning to the White House following his Walter Reed Medical Center stay due to testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Trump told Americans he was feeling much better and not to let COVID-19 "dominate you." He went on to tout medical equipment and treatments he said are being made available and said "they" will be able to beat it. He added that having had COVID-19, "maybe I'm immune?"

Perhaps the most disgraceful message that Donald Trump sent during his short stay in hospital was his tweet that proclaimed Americans should not be afraid of COVID-19.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump tweeted. Some really great drugs and knowledge on how to beat the virus have been developed, he added.

What an insult to the U.S. families who have lost 210,000 loved ones to this virus in the past nine months.

READ MORE: Trump’s ‘don’t be afraid’ message after coronavirus treatment is ‘appalling,’ experts say

Those victims didn’t have a helicopter fly them to a top notch medical centre where a team of specialists stood by to treat them.

They didn’t have access to the cocktail of medications and steroids that were administered numerous times to Trump over the weekend.

In fact, most Americans have never had access to those kinds of intense medications.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about COVID-19' Coronavirus: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about COVID-19
Coronavirus: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about COVID-19

Trump will now brag that he now knows more about COVID-19 than anyone else. The fact is, he knows nothing.

He knows nothing of the long lasting effects the virus has on its victims, and, as a 74-year-old obese man with other medical conditions, he should be concerned.

He knows nothing of the pain and suffering of the more than seven million Americans who contracted COVID-19 or, the over 210,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, to a large extent due to his inept handling of the pandemic.

His cavalier and narcissistic attitude shows that even after his own bout with COVID-19, as always, it’s all about Trump and nobody else.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

