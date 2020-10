Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Vancouver police say the missing woman has been found and is safe.

Vancouver police are requesting the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old woman who has dementia.

She was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday leaving her residence at Cordova Street and Dunlevy Avenue, and has failed to return home, police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and remain with her until first responders arrive.

Story continues below advertisement