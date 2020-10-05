Menu

World

Nearly 60% of coronavirus tests in Argentina return positive — the world’s highest rate

By Marina Lammertyn and Miguel Lobianco Reuters
Posted October 5, 2020 11:15 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 1 in 10 people may have caught COVID-19 already, WHO says' Coronavirus: 1 in 10 people may have caught COVID-19 already, WHO says
Coronavirus: 1 in 10 people may have caught COVID-19 already, WHO says

Argentina has the world’s highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data, with nearly six out of 10 yielding an infection, a reflection of low testing levels and loose enforcement of lockdown rules.

Argentina hit 809,728 confirmed cases on Monday, with a seven-day rolling average of around 12,500 new daily infections. The country, which started strongly against the virus, passed 20,000 fatalities last week.

Read more: 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected with coronavirus: WHO

Medical professionals said low-levels of testing and lax restrictions had propelled the high positive rate, that climbed from around 40% in August to just shy of 60% in the last week, a Reuters calculation using health ministry data shows.

“Is there isolation? There is none. Are there (enough) tests? No there aren’t,” Carlos Kambourian, a pediatrician in the city of Buenos Aires, told Reuters.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 1 million COVID-19 deaths ‘a very sad milestone,’ WHO says' Coronavirus: 1 million COVID-19 deaths ‘a very sad milestone,’ WHO says
Coronavirus: 1 million COVID-19 deaths ‘a very sad milestone,’ WHO says

By comparison, New York state has a population of 20 million, less than half of Argentina’s 45 million, yet carries out 100,000 tests a day, four times the number in Argentina. In New York state, the positive rate is a bit over 1%.

Argentina’s government won plaudits for a tough early lockdown that began March 20, but since then has been forced to loosen restrictions to help revive an economy already in recession for two years and as poverty levels and unemployment have risen.

Kambourian added that there had been little in way of strengthening health services: “Certainly the strategies to stop a this type of pandemic aren’t being applied,” he added.

Read more: Over 250,000 people have died of coronavirus across Latin America

A source from Argentina’s health ministry said the large number of positive tests was a result of its “DetectAr” program, where testing focuses on contacts of those known to be infected. The government had pledged to raise testing levels.

Argentina has the eighth most COVID-19 cases in the world, and is currently in the top five for rolling 7-day average new cases and fatalities. Latin America has been the hardest hit region of the world in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

(Reporting by Marina Lammertyn and Miguel Lobianco; Editing by Adam Jourdan and David Gregorio)

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesCoronavirus testingArgentinacoronavirus argentinacoronavirus infection rateargentina coronaviruscoronavirus rates
