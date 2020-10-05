Menu

Bill to amend law on assisted dying in Canada reintroduced 2 months before court deadline

Canada

Calgarians distribute donated Halloween costumes to bring ‘a little bit of cheer’ during COVID-19 pandemic

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 7:45 pm
Click to play video 'Calgarians distribute donated Halloween costumes to bring ‘a little bit of cheer’ during COVID-19 pandemic' Calgarians distribute donated Halloween costumes to bring ‘a little bit of cheer’ during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary families struggling through the COVD-19 crisis are getting some help with Halloween this year. Gil Tucker has more on a couple of caring people doing their bit to make sure kids don’t miss out on the festive fun.

Kevin McIntosh enjoys showing off the racks of Halloween costumes he’s displaying outside his Calgary townhouse.

“This one is really cool — it’s actually a homemade Ghostbusters costume,” McIntosh said.

It’s something he’s been doing for the past couple of Halloweens: collecting donated costumes to pass on to struggling families.

Read more: Dad hopes his ‘candy chute’ design will save Halloween during COVID-19

“If you have something, please come and drop something off,” McIntosh said. “And if you need something, please come and get it.”

He handed out about 200 Halloween costumes last year, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s expecting even more demand this year.

“(People are) losing their jobs,” McIntosh said. “It’s tough, more than ever now.”

Read more: Tips for having a safe Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Calgary families are also getting a hand from James Stunzi, who’s also rounding up donated costumes to distribute to those in need.

“This year, I’ve had more people say, ‘Hey, do you think you can help us?'” he said. “It’s been tight (with) the pandemic, not a lot of people have money. Like, I had to scrape by for the last couple of months.”

Stunzi is also surprising people by placing donated pumpkins on porches in his neighbourhood.

“My kids and I put battery-powered lights in the pumpkins and we drop them off around the neighbourhood as a bit of fun,” he said. “We call it pumpkin bombing! It’s like decorating the neighbourhood — a little bit of cheer.”

Read more: Halloween sales could be weak with COVID-19 casting doubts on trick-or-treating

Stunzi also volunteers his talents as a face-painter, helping young neighbours get just the right look for their trick-or-treating.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I just like seeing kids happy and I like seeing Halloween enjoyed the way it’s supposed to be enjoyed.”

Anyone interesting in donating or obtaining costumes can connect with Stunzi and McIntosh on the Facebook page @yychalloweenrepurpose.

“As much as we talk about the new normal, some things should still say stay the same,” McIntosh said. “And as much as I can, I will make this (Halloween) the same for kids and families that need it.”

