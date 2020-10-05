Technician shortage contributing to Ontario’s testing backlog, Doug Ford says

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario is facing a shortage of diagnostic technicians that is contributing to medical laboratories being overwhelmed amid rising demand for COVID-19 tests.

Premier Doug Ford says a worldwide shortage in the chemicals needed to process tests is also part the problem.

Ford says the province continues to reach out to universities and private laboratories to bolster its testing capacity.

The province says it has a backlog of 68,006 tests, and has conducted 38,196 tests since the last daily report.

The comments come after Ontario changed its testing guidance last week, asking only people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are in high risk groups to get tested.

The updated guidelines also say assessment centres will no longer accept walk-ins, and will move to an appointment-based system.

Ontario reported 615 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and five new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 289 cases were in Toronto, 88 in Peel Region and 81 in Ottawa. She said 58 per cent of those cases were in people under the age of 40.

