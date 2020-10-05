Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP tech analyst testifies about material found on Fredericton shooting suspect’s computer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 12:32 pm
Click to play video 'Pathologist tells Fredericton murder trial four victims died of gunshot wounds' Pathologist tells Fredericton murder trial four victims died of gunshot wounds
The jury has heard eight days of evidence in the trial of Matthew Raymond. On Friday, the court heard from nurses who cared for him while he was being treated for a gunshot wound in hospital, including one who noted a strange outburst while he was in her care. Silas Brown has more.

FREDERICTON – A senior forensic analyst with the RCMP has begun testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond in Fredericton.

Raymond, 50, is accused in the August 2018 shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Read more: Pathologist tells Fredericton murder trial four victims died of gunshot wounds

Cpl. Aaron Gallagher told jurors Monday he seized a computer with four hard drives as well as a GoPro camera from Raymond’s apartment in the days following the shootings.

Gallagher says the hard drives contained hundreds of thousands of images including adult pornography and material from conspiracy websites.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Officers detail chaotic scene at Raymond’s apartment in trial' Officers detail chaotic scene at Raymond’s apartment in trial
Officers detail chaotic scene at Raymond’s apartment in trial

He says said most of the videos were of biking and the outdoors, but says that in at least one of the videos, Raymond appears to be complaining about noise around his apartment complex.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer is the 35th witness called by the Crown.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPHalifaxFrederictonNew Brunswick RCMPFredericton ShootingFredericton Police ForceMatthew Raymondrobb costelloDonnie RobichaudSara BurnsBobbie Lee WrightGoProMatthew Vincent RaymondFredericton Shootings2018 Fredericton Shooting2018 Fredericton Shootings
Flyers
More weekly flyers