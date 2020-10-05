N.S. MP says non-Indigenous fishers feeling left out of talks on Mi’kmaq fishery

Send this page to someone via email

A Conservative MP from Nova Scotia says non-Indigenous fishers are feeling left out of ongoing talks between the federal government and Mi’kmaq fishers.

Chris d’Entremont, the representative for West Nova, says non-Indigenous fishers are looking for transparency regarding decisions made about the Mi’kmaq First Nation fishery.

READ MORE: Treaty Day celebrations of the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia being marked virtually this year

Mi’kmaq fishers are asserting their treaty right, which they interpret as allowing them to fish for a moderate livelihood outside the commercial fishing season.

Non-Indigenous fishers say everyone should be held to the same rules established by the federal government, which limit lobster fishing to a specific period of the year.

1:26 Ottawa summoned by Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen in N.S. to settle dispute Ottawa summoned by Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen in N.S. to settle dispute

D’Entremont said in a recent interview the federal government has mismanaged talks and created a divide between the two groups.

Story continues below advertisement

The MP also says non-Indigenous fishers are concerned about the financial impact of increased competition by Indigenous fishers.