Treaty Day celebrations of the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia being marked virtually this year

On Oct. 1, Treaty Day marks the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia, when the relationship and achievements of the Mi’kmaq are honoured and celebrated across the province.
A flag-raising ceremony at Government House is also taking place on Thursday to mark the beginning of the celebrations.
“On Treaty Day, we come together in the spirit of peace and friendship to celebrate our relationship,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, who is also the Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, in a press release.“As this is my last Treaty Day as premier, I want to thank all of the chiefs and say how much I value the relationships we have developed. We have accomplished a lot and I know we all share a commitment for an even brighter future,” he added.
Due to COVID-19, the province said that most of this year’s Treaty Day celebrations are being marked online.“By celebrating Treaty Day, we are acknowledging and giving thanks to our ancestors, the Mi’kmaq and the Crown for signing treaties of peace and friendship to protect our traditional way of life. I want to encourage everyone in Mi’kma’ki to continue to unite and strengthen our treaty relationship,” said Norman Sylliboy, Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaw Grand Council.The theme of this year’s Mi’kmaq History Month is plant knowledge and use.“The use of traditional knowledge, along with scientific knowledge, helps to improve our understanding of the health and habitats of key plant species and allows us to better protect ecosystems across Mi’kma’ki,” said the Mi’kmaq History Month committee on its
website.The public can learn more about the contribution of the Mi’kmaq to the province’s history, culture and economy by visiting the following websites:
