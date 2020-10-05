Guelph woman charged with aggravated assault in downtown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman has been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries.

According to a news release, it happened on Sunday at around 1:40 p.m. inside a downtown apartment building.

Police said an argument between three people over money escalated and turned physical. During the fight, a woman allegedly stabbed a man who was demanding to be paid.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and was sent to Guelph General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

2:57 Police crackdown on unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach, Ont. Police crackdown on unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Police said the woman was arrested 40 minutes later after she was spotted walking in the downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault and was held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.