Niagara police say man, 74, died after interrupting alleged theft from home

PELHAM, Ont. – Police in southern Ontario say a 74-year-old man likely died after interrupting an attempted theft at his home in Pelham, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say they believe Earl Clapp came upon at least one suspect trying to steal a trailer from his property shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

They allege Clapp was dragged by the vehicle for at least 850 metres.

Police say his body was discovered on the street a short time later.

There have been no arrests in the case, and investigators have not offered descriptions of any suspects.

But they’re asking anyone with information on the case, or video footage shot around the time Clapp died, to come forward.

