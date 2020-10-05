Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police say man, 74, died after interrupting alleged theft from home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 7:08 am
Niagara Regional patrol car.
Niagara Regional patrol car. Don Mitchell / Global News

PELHAM, Ont. – Police in southern Ontario say a 74-year-old man likely died after interrupting an attempted theft at his home in Pelham, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say they believe Earl Clapp came upon at least one suspect trying to steal a trailer from his property shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Read more: Niagara police charge teen after ‘fabricated’ attempted abduction in Jordan

They allege Clapp was dragged by the vehicle for at least 850 metres.

Trending Stories

Police say his body was discovered on the street a short time later.

There have been no arrests in the case, and investigators have not offered descriptions of any suspects.

But they’re asking anyone with information on the case, or video footage shot around the time Clapp died, to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeNiagara policePelhamNiagara crimeNiagara homicideNiagara Man DeadNiagara Theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers