Crime

Niagara police charge teen after ‘fabricated’ attempted abduction in Jordan

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 22, 2020 4:50 pm
Police are investigating what they call an attempted abduction in Jordan.
Police are investigating what they call an attempted abduction in Jordan. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say a reported abduction attempt in Jordan was “fabricated.”

Police say they were called to the area of King and Nineteenth streets just after 10:30 Tuesday morning for a report of an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old boy by a possibly armed suspect.

Officers located the uninjured teenager and a stolen vehicle nearby.

The suspect was described as a man wearing black clothing, including a black toque and COVID-19 mask, with thick, brown glasses.

Schools in the area were asked to institute their safety protocols until the area was deemed safe at about 12:40 p.m.

Police now say the teenager is believed to have stolen the “suspect” vehicle from a location in Haldimand County on Monday and later stolen gas from a station in St. Catharines.

The 16-year-old is charged with public mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

