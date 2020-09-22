Niagara police charge teen after ‘fabricated’ attempted abduction in Jordan

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say a reported abduction attempt in Jordan was “fabricated.”

Police say they were called to the area of King and Nineteenth streets just after 10:30 Tuesday morning for a report of an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old boy by a possibly armed suspect.

We are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a 16 year old boy in Vineland. A possibly armed suspect has fled a stolen vehicle on foot in the area west of 19th Street on King St in Jordan. Members of the public in the area are asked to ensure their personal safety. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located the uninjured teenager and a stolen vehicle nearby.

The suspect was described as a man wearing black clothing, including a black toque and COVID-19 mask, with thick, brown glasses.

The suspect has been described as a white male, wearing black clothing, including a black touque, and COVID mask, with thick brown prescription glasses. More information to come, this is a developing investigation. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 22, 2020

#JordanIncident The ongoing investigation has determined that it is now safe in the area of Jordan / Lincoln. Safety protocols at the schools and for the public have been lifted. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/lXKhTpmyHj — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Schools in the area were asked to institute their safety protocols until the area was deemed safe at about 12:40 p.m.

Police now say the teenager is believed to have stolen the “suspect” vehicle from a location in Haldimand County on Monday and later stolen gas from a station in St. Catharines.

Media Release – Update 1 – Attempted Abduction Investigation in Lincoln https://t.co/ulPEpDV5pF pic.twitter.com/CCivjtsKNz — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 22, 2020

The 16-year-old is charged with public mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.