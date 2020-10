Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say a man, believed to be in his 20s, is dead after being shot in the early morning Monday in Brampton.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of Creditview Road and Clockwork Drive just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said a man was pronounced dead on scene.

The area is blocked off at Clockwork Drive and Yately Street as police investigate.

