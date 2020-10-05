Menu

Comments

Canada

Vancouver firefighters put out rooftop blaze in Yaletown

By John Copsey Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 12:51 am
Vancouver firefighters managed to quickly snuff out a rooftop fire attributed to a faulty HVAC system in Yaletown Sunday night.
Vancouver firefighters managed to quickly snuff out a rooftop fire attributed to a faulty HVAC system in Yaletown Sunday night. @ACSheldonYoung

No one was hurt after Vancouver fire crews put down a rooftop fire at a Yaletown commercial building Sunday night.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services got the call at about 8:30 p.m., and 32 firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of the three-storey structure.

Crews quickly snuffed out the flames by around 9 p.m.

Investigators have determined that the fire originated in the structure’s duct system.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building’s top floors at the time of the fire. A restaurant on the main floor was evacuated.

There were no injuries.

The extent of damage and cause of the fire is not known.

