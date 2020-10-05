Vancouver firefighters put out rooftop blaze in Yaletown

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt after Vancouver fire crews put down a rooftop fire at a Yaletown commercial building Sunday night.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services got the call at about 8:30 p.m., and 32 firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of the three-storey structure.

Crews quickly snuffed out the flames by around 9 p.m.

Our @VanFireRescue crews are on scene of a #WorkingFire in the 1100 Blk of Hamilton Street 🔥 on the roof of and apartment building pic.twitter.com/T8FLCpSTeP — Assistant Chief Young (@ACSheldonYoung) October 5, 2020

Investigators have determined that the fire originated in the structure’s duct system.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building’s top floors at the time of the fire. A restaurant on the main floor was evacuated.

There were no injuries.

The extent of damage and cause of the fire is not known.