Vancouver firefighters put out rooftop blaze in Yaletown

No one was hurt after Vancouver fire crews put down a rooftop fire at a Yaletown commercial building Sunday night.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services got the call at about 8:30 p.m., and 32 firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of the three-storey structure.
Crews quickly snuffed out the flames by around 9 p.m.
Investigators have determined that the fire originated in the structure’s duct system.
Fortunately, no one was inside the building’s top floors at the time of the fire. A restaurant on the main floor was evacuated.
There were no injuries.
The extent of damage and cause of the fire is not known.
