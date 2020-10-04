Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Major Crimes Unit investigating puzzling injury at Saskatoon business

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Police are restricting traffic around Clarence Avenue South and Ninth Street for an investigation where a man was injured, say police. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service and its Major Crimes Unit are “investigating how and why” a man was injured Sunday morning, say officials.

Major Crimes, along with forensics, were called to a business on the 1000 block of Eight Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Police are restricting traffic around Clarence Avenue South and Ninth Street.

Read more: Paramedics take motorists to hospital after serious crash on Sid Buckwold Bridge

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Trending Stories

Saskatoon police have not released any more details, but said they will release more information once it becomes available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Saskatoon police hope composite sketch of a woman will help them find dead infants mom' Saskatoon police hope composite sketch of a woman will help them find dead infants mom
Saskatoon police hope composite sketch of a woman will help them find dead infants mom
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police ServicePolice investigationSPSMajor Crimes UnitforensicsClarence Avenue1000 block Eight StreetNinth Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers