Major Crimes Unit investigating puzzling injury at Saskatoon business

The Saskatoon Police Service and its Major Crimes Unit are “investigating how and why” a man was injured Sunday morning, say officials.

Major Crimes, along with forensics, were called to a business on the 1000 block of Eight Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Police are restricting traffic around Clarence Avenue South and Ninth Street.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Saskatoon police have not released any more details, but said they will release more information once it becomes available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

