No new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

There remain three active cases in the province. One person is currently in the intensive care unit.

The province has completed 98,310 tests since the pandemic began.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,089 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.