Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Nova Scotia

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 10:01 am
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia testing gargle test for COVID-19' Nova Scotia testing gargle test for COVID-19
Nova Scotia is testing a new technique for detecting COVID-19. The mouth-rinse or gargle test is much less intrusive. It could replace the nasal swab with a sterile saltwater solution the patient gargles then spits it into a collection tube. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

There remain three active cases in the province. One person is currently in the intensive care unit.

Read more: Anxiety and depression due to COVID-19 highest in Nova Scotia: survey

The province has completed 98,310 tests since the pandemic began.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,089 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

Click to play video 'Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport' Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport
Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen McNeilCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 Nova Scotiadr. robert strangatlantic bubbleCoronavirus Nova Scotia
