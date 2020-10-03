Menu

Canada

Edmonton police looking for missing man, 87, with dementia

By Allison Bench Global News
The Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Edwin Alstad, 87, has dementia and other medical conditions and there are concerns for his welfare.

Alstad was last seen in southeast Edmonton, in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

He was driving a 2004 silver Ford Freestar van, with a veteran’s poppy licence plate. The vehicle has a red and blue front plate which says “Retired Air Force.”

Alstad is five foot six, weighs about 138 pounds, with blue eyes and greyish-brown hair. He was wearing a brown flannel shirt, tan vest and dress pants when he went missing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

