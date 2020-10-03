Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

By Kerri Breen Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trump taken to military hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis' Coronavirus: Trump taken to military hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis
WATCH ABOVE: Trump taken to military hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former New Jersey governor said on Twitter Saturday that he will be receiving medical attention.

Read more: Trump no longer has fever, doing ‘very well,’ doctor says

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” he said.

Christie said on Friday that he was experiencing no symptoms.

He is one of several prominent Republicans tied to Trump who has tested positive in recent days.

According to multiple U.S. media reports, Christie was on the team that helped Trump prepare for the presidential debate on Tuesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Trump, who was diagnosed early Friday, is currently receiving treatment at a military hospital as a precaution.

His doctor Sean Conley told reporters Saturday morning the president is doing “very well” and no longer has a fever.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TrumpNew JerseyChris Christienew coronavirus caseformer governorformer New Jersey governorpositive for covid-19republicans covid-19tests positive
Flyers
More weekly flyers