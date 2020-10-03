Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former New Jersey governor said on Twitter Saturday that he will be receiving medical attention.

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” he said.

Christie said on Friday that he was experiencing no symptoms.

He is one of several prominent Republicans tied to Trump who has tested positive in recent days.

According to multiple U.S. media reports, Christie was on the team that helped Trump prepare for the presidential debate on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump, who was diagnosed early Friday, is currently receiving treatment at a military hospital as a precaution.

His doctor Sean Conley told reporters Saturday morning the president is doing “very well” and no longer has a fever.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020