Quebec orders public inquiry into death of Joyce Echaquan as Montrealers call for justice

Send this page to someone via email

Crowds of protesters marched through downtown Montreal on Saturday calling for justice for Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was subjected to insults as she lay dying in hospital.

Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, filmed hospital staff insulting her and making degrading comments on Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help in a Joliette, Que., hospital.

While the march was taking place, Quebec’s Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced on Twitter that the coroner’s office has been asked to investigate the cause and circumstances around Echaquan’s death.

À la suite du décès tragique de Mme Joyce Echaquan, qui a secoué tout le Québec, j'ai demandé à @CoronerQuebec d'ordonner la tenue d'une enquête publique afin d'en éclaircir les causes et les circonstances. Nous devons tout faire pour éviter que de tels drames se reproduisent. — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) October 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Protesters called for the Quebec government to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in the province and to take real action against the discrimination Indigenous people face.

Premier François Legault has acknowledged that there is racism against Indigenous people in Quebec but has repeatedly maintained that systemic racism doesn’t exist in the province.

READ MORE: ‘Justice for Joyce’: Family of Indigenous woman who died in Quebec hospital announces lawsuit

But Ellen Gabriel, a prominent Mohawk activist present at the protest, says those comments are further evidence of systemic racism.

The protest, which at times stretched for more than six city blocks, was the largest held in the city since it moved to Quebec’s highest COVID-19 alert level.

Participants wore masks and organizers issued frequent reminders to maintain physical distancing.

–with files from The Canadian Press

1:59 Joyce Echaquan’s family taking legal action Joyce Echaquan’s family taking legal action