Crime

Halifax police investigate Friday weapons complaint after traffic clash

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 12:13 pm
Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a weapons complaint after a man was allegedly shown a handgun during a traffic-related dispute Friday afternoon.

Police say a man was driving on Lacewood Drive in Halifax when another vehicle cut him off.

“The driver of the other vehicle then exited his vehicle and challenged the complainant to fight on the roadway,” said a news release.

Police say the man who reported the incident drove away immediately, but was later stuck in traffic near the suspect vehicle.

The man said the other driver began “yelling obscenities toward him and held what the complainant believed was a handgun in his hand,” according to police.

Police say the driver is described as 20-30 years old, with a full dark beard. He was driving an older gold-coloured Hyundai sedan with a rear spoiler, police say.

Halifax police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

