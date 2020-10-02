Four arrested, weapons seized in Norway House incident

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested after Norway House RCMP followed up on a complaint about an apparently armed man threatening people at a home in the northern Manitoba community.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they learned that a robbery had taken place at the home, and that a number of suspects had taken off in a vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted on Provincial Road 373, and a search during a traffic stop turned up brass knuckles and a BB handgun. All four occupants were arrested and charged.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Norway House, has been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 30-year-old Norway House woman faces the same charges.

A 32-year-old woman, also from the community, faces the same charges, as well as possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering, possessing property obtained by crime, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and robbery.

The fourth suspect, a 38-year-old Winnipeg man, faces similar charges, as well as uttering threats, being unlawfully in a dwelling, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with a prohibition order.

Arrests made in Winkler firearms robbery

