Crime

Four arrested, weapons seized in Norway House incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 5:10 pm
A BB gun seized by police in Norway House, Man.
A BB gun seized by police in Norway House, Man. RCMP Manitoba
Four people were arrested after Norway House RCMP followed up on a complaint about an apparently armed man threatening people at a home in the northern Manitoba community.
Police said when they arrived on scene, they learned that a robbery had taken place at the home, and that a number of suspects had taken off in a vehicle.
The vehicle was spotted on Provincial Road 373, and a search during a traffic stop turned up brass knuckles and a BB handgun. All four occupants were arrested and charged.
The driver, a 38-year-old man from Norway House, has been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
A 30-year-old Norway House woman faces the same charges.
A 32-year-old woman, also from the community, faces the same charges, as well as possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering, possessing property obtained by crime, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and robbery.
The fourth suspect, a 38-year-old Winnipeg man, faces similar charges, as well as uttering threats, being unlawfully in a dwelling, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with a prohibition order.
