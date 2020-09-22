Menu

Crime

4 people locked in shed, bear sprayed in bizarre Norway House attack

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted September 22, 2020 12:03 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment.
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP

A 21-year-old man is behind bars after a bizarre incident in Norway House Sunday morning.

RCMP in the northern Manitoba community said they were called around 7:30 a.m. to a local home, where they heard screaming and calls for help.

They say they found a locked shed with three women — 24, 28 and 35 years old — and a 49-year-old man inside, all of whom had apparently been bear sprayed.

Read more: RCMP look for witnesses in Flin Flon, Man., assault, forcible confinement case

Police said it appears that the victims were in the shed when the suspect locked them inside, and then sprayed bear spray through a window.

Isaiah Cromarty of Norway House was arrested on-scene and has been charged with four counts each of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and administering a noxious substance, as well as possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing a weapon contrary to an order.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

