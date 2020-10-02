Teen arrested in stabbing on Ebb and Flow First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old suspect is facing charges after a stabbing incident on Ebb and Flow First Nation in Manitoba Thursday afternoon.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP said they were called to the Ebb and Flow General Store around 2 p.m., where they found a severely injured 24-year-old victim.

The victim was taken to a Winnipeg hospital, where he remains in stable but critical condition, police said.

The suspect was identified by a number of witnesses, and after a search with the help of a police dog and an RCMP drone operator, the suspect turned himself in.

The teen faces aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charges, and he also had several outstanding warrants.

