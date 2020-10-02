Man dead after being hit by truck and pinned in Toronto’s north end

A man has died after he was hit by a commercial truck in Toronto‘s north end Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the northwest corner of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 2:20 p.m. with reports of a collision.
Toronto police and paramedics representatives said the man was pinned under the truck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.
