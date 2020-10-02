Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after being hit by truck and pinned in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 5:02 pm
The collision happened Friday afternoon.
The collision happened Friday afternoon. Bill Barker / Global News

A man has died after he was hit by a commercial truck in Toronto‘s north end Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northwest corner of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 2:20 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Toronto police and paramedics representatives said the man was pinned under the truck.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficToronto trafficToronto crashToronto Police Traffic ServicesTraffic Torontocar crash TorontoToronto car accidentCollision Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West
Flyers
More weekly flyers