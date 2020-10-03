Menu

Overdose crisis: An inside look at a Vancouver hotel transformed into supportive housing

By Jon Azpiri & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Click to play video 'Former hotel on Granville Street now permanent supportive housing in Downtown Vancouver' Former hotel on Granville Street now permanent supportive housing in Downtown Vancouver
WATCH: It's hoped the transition of the former Howard Johnson hotel to supportive housing will help tackle the homelessness and addiction crises in Metro Vancouver.

A former hotel in downtown Vancouver is now offering supportive housing amid the province’s overdose crisis.

The former Howard Johnson in the 1100-block of Granville Street features a safe medication dispensing machine in the lobby. It scans a registered user’s hand and then dispenses a safe dose of hydromorphone, a medicinal alternative to heroin.

Click to play video 'One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C.’s overdose crisis' One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C.’s overdose crisis
One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C.’s overdose crisis

Just above the main lobby is an overdose prevention site, which is monitored around the clock.

The hotel is staffed by health-care support workers who provide outreach, said Atira Supportive Housing director Jose Reyes.

Read more: ‘It’s personal to me’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on why we can’t afford to ignore B.C.’s overdose crisis

In an interview with Global News, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said supportive housing is a key to fighting the overdose crisis.

“I think the most critical thing right now is that whole piece of supportive housing,” she said. “And what does that actually mean? It means making sure we’re engaging with community supports, making sure we have the right people together so those supports are available.”

The B.C. government bought the building for $55 million in June to use as an emergency shelter for former residents of the encampment at Oppenheimer Park.

Click to play video 'Regulating illicit drugs so that users have a safe supply' Regulating illicit drugs so that users have a safe supply
Regulating illicit drugs so that users have a safe supply

Neighbours soon complained of disorder, violence, and noise from bear bangers.

“I would encourage those people rather than focus on and blame folks who are made vulnerable by the system to rail against the system that makes those folks vulnerable,” said Janice Abbott of the Atira Women’s Resource Society, which runs the hotel.

As of this past Thursday, the building is no longer an emergency shelter, but a supportive housing site.

Residents pay $375 a month to live there.

Read more: ‘The park is going to close:’ B.C. to Vancouver homeless campers who refuse COVID-19 housing

“Things are better now,” Reyes said. “People that were causing problems they got transferred to different locations, different buildings.”

“I think that we’re moving towards the right direction. I think that we’ve learned a lot since the beginning of the project and I think that we have the baseline of what we need to create a successful program.”

Overdose CrisisSupportive HousingBC overdose crisisAtiraAtira Supportive HousingBC harm reductionVancouver supportive housing
