Health

2 coronavirus cases connected to the University of Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 3:45 pm
Click to play video 'What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic' What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic
Nika Bajaj, a second-year student at Western University in London, Ont., talks about campus life during a pandemic and how students are coping with this new reality.

The Unversity of Guelph has confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus on its campus.

It’s the second case at the U of G and was confirmed on Thursday, but in both the school said the risk is considered low as proper COVID-19 precautions were followed while the two were on campus.

Read more: 5 Guelph schools report a coronavirus case, 25 active cases in the city

The first was reported Sept. 20, but it’s unclear whether a student, instructor or staff member tested positive.

Trending Stories

The university has created a page on its website that shares confirmed COVID-19 cases where the individual was on campus within the last 14 days.

An outbreak has not been declared.

Public health only declares an outbreak when there are two or more connected cases in a workplace setting or there is one positive COVID-19 case in either a student or staff member living in student housing.

Read more: COVID-19 research is going down the toilet in Guelph to prevent an outbreak

On Friday, Guelph reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 319.

There are now 25 active cases, including one person being treated in hospital. During the pandemic, 283 people have recovered and 11 have died.

