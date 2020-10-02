SIU halts Guelph investigation due to ‘lack of cooperation’ from complainant

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is stopping an investigation into an arrest by Guelph police because the complainant is not cooperating with investigators.

The Special Investigations Unit said on Friday that the man has refused an interview and has not provided his medical records to investigators.

The 32-year-old was arrested on June 30 in a plaza at Dawson and Willows roads in connection with a drug investigation.

The man tried to run away from Guelph police after they allegedly saw him making a drug deal, but he was arrested.

The next day, the service contacted the SIU to report the man had suffered a cut to his face and a broken nose. He was taken to hospital and released following treatment.

The SIU invoked their mandate, but SIU director Joseph Martino said due to the man not cooperating, there is no way to establish that he suffered a serious injury within the agency’s mandate.

“I am loath to proceed with an investigation on the basis of second-hand information regarding the SIU’s jurisdiction where first-hand information is readily available but simply not forthcoming from the complainant,” Martino said.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.