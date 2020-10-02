86-year-old man struck by a vehicle at Guelph’s hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say an 86-year-old man was struck by a vehicle outside of Guelph General Hospital.

It happened on Thursday afternoon as a vehicle was leaving the hospital on Delhi Street, police said in a news release.

Read more: Guelph police investigate reports of raw chicken found on city trails

The pedestrian suffered a severe cut to his head and was taken inside the hospital for treatment. Police said the 75-year-old man driving the vehicle was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Read more: Still no details from police about what happened at a Guelph home

Investigators are looking for dashcam video from anyone who was on Delhi Street between 3:25 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph police can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7182.