Canada

86-year-old man struck by a vehicle at Guelph’s hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 10:54 am
The roads were closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene but have since reopened.
The roads were closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene but have since reopened. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Guelph police say an 86-year-old man was struck by a vehicle outside of Guelph General Hospital.

It happened on Thursday afternoon as a vehicle was leaving the hospital on Delhi Street, police said in a news release.

The pedestrian suffered a severe cut to his head and was taken inside the hospital for treatment. Police said the 75-year-old man driving the vehicle was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Investigators are looking for dashcam video from anyone who was on Delhi Street between 3:25 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Guelph police can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7182.

