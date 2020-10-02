Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus following Trump’s diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill tested negative for the virus.

Biden took to Twitter to announce his results.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” he tweeted.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” Biden’s doctor said in a statement.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Last Thursday evening, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for the virus.

On Friday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the president was experiencing “mild symptoms” from the coronavirus, but would not describe them and did not provide details about any treatments that Trump or the first lady were being given while quarantined at the White House.

“They remain in good spirits,” he said.

Meadows said the core staff members at the White House have been tested.

“I fully expect as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House certainly will have a positive test result,” he said.

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband also tested negative on Friday for coronavirus and are continuing with their planned travel, according to Reuters.

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters