Suspected kidnapping of American couple leads to another arrest in Quebec

A 52-year-old man from Quebec has been arrested and is the fifth person facing charges in connection with the disappearance of a couple from the United States who were found alive in the province earlier this week.

Quebec provincial police say the arrest took place a little after 11 p.m. Thursday night in Hinchinbrooke, located about 70 km west of Montreal.

“The arrest was made by the tactical intervention group of the Sûreté du Québec, on des Outardes Road in Hinchinbrooke, while the man was driving his vehicle,” the police said in a statement issued Friday.

The man is expected to appear in court Friday in Montreal, but police say the charges he is facing are unknown.

The SQ, the RCMP, FBI and New York State police and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service were involved in the search for James Helm Sr., 76, and Sandra Helm, 70.

The missing couple from Moira, N.Y., had last been seen on Sunday evening. They were found alive and in good health in the province’s Eastern Townships on Tuesday.

Four other men are expected to appear in court next week after being charged in the alleged kidnapping of the American couple. They each face seven counts, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and extortion of the couple, as well as conspiracy.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press