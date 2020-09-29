Menu

Crime

Disappearance of New York couple found safe in Quebec under investigation as kidnapping

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 8:44 pm
A missing couple from Moira, New York, has been found safe in Quebec. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
A missing couple from Moira, New York, has been found safe in Quebec. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. New York State Police/Facebook

A missing couple from New York state were found alive and in good health late Tuesday afternoon in Magog, Que., roughly 120 km east of Montreal.

James A. Helm Sr., 76, and Sandra L. Helm,70, from Moira, N.Y., had last been seen on Sunday evening, according to New York State Police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was lending assistance to New York State and Akewasasne Mohawk Police in connection with the disappearance after receiving information the couple could be in the Montreal area.

The SQ said officers located the pair at around 5 o’clock in the Magog area.

The couple’s disappearance is being investigated as a kidnapping, according to SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

“We have three individuals in custody,” Tremblay said.

The SQ hasn’t released any information about the three suspects and it is not known if they are Canadian nationals.

Tremblay says provincial police have taken charge of the investigation but investigators remain in contact with American authorities.

The SQ says the FBI, the RCMP, the New York State Police, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police and various municipal police forces have collaborated in the investigation.

