COVID-19 outbreak declared at KOI restaurant in Hamilton: public health

Hamilton Public Health has put out an advisory to patrons of KOI restaurant after the agency confirmed two COVID-19 cases have been linked to the eatery.

On Thursday night, the city declared a coronavirus outbreak at the business on Hess Street South and said anyone who may have been there Tuesday, Sept. 20 should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 can reach out to the Public Health Hotline at 905-974-9848.

The city says their municipal law enforcement team is also involved in an investigation of the incident.

Hamilton Public Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at KOI Restaurant at 27 Hess St. S, after two confirmed cases have been linked to the restaurant. Release>>https://t.co/leXv5gljtn #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) October 1, 2020

Hamilton reports six new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported six new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1. The city now has a total of 1,166 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say 45 per cent (41) of the city’s 92 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 100 active cases as of Thursday.

The city also has two current institutional outbreaks with one staff case reported at both the Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Peter’s at Chedoke care home.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined five active cases as of Oct. 1 at:

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School (Ancaster) – 1 case

Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road – 1 case

R L Hyslop Elementary School – 1 case

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School – 2 cases

Hamilton has three active cases in child care centres at:

Hillfield Strathallan College – 1 case

R L Hyslop – 1 case

Umbrella Family on Templemead – 1 case

