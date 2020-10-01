Menu

COVID-19 outbreak declared at KOI restaurant in Hamilton: public health

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 11:58 pm
Hamilton Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at KOI Restaurant on Hess Street South after two cases were linked to the restaurant.
Hamilton Public Health has put out an advisory to patrons of KOI restaurant after the agency confirmed two COVID-19 cases have been linked to the eatery.

On Thursday night, the city declared a coronavirus outbreak at the business on Hess Street South and said anyone who may have been there Tuesday, Sept. 20 should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Read more: Satellite health facility in downtown Hamilton will alleviate possible COVID-19 surge

Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 can reach out to the Public Health Hotline at  905-974-9848.

The city says their municipal law enforcement team is also involved in an investigation of the incident.

Hamilton reports six new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported six new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1. The city now has a total of 1,166 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say 45 per cent (41) of the city’s 92 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Read more: McMaster-led study aims to protect older Canadians from severe outcomes of COVID-19

Hamilton has 100 active cases as of Thursday.

The city also has two current institutional outbreaks with one staff case reported at both the Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Peter’s at Chedoke care home.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined five active cases as of Oct. 1 at:

  • Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School (Ancaster) – 1 case
  • Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road – 1 case
  • R L Hyslop Elementary School – 1 case
  • St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School – 2 cases
Hamilton has three active cases in child care centres at:

  • Hillfield Strathallan College – 1 case
  • R L Hyslop – 1 case
  • Umbrella Family on Templemead – 1 case

Read more: McMaster University student on campus tests positive for coronavirus

 

