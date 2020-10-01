One person taken to hospital after River Heights apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a fire broke out at an apartment block on Boulton Bay in River Heights Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived at the six-storey building around 3 p.m. to find smoke on one of the upper floors.

The fire was contained to the suite where it broke out and while some residents were evacuated, they were later able to return to their units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

