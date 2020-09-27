Menu

Canada

‘Massive boom’ in St. Vital turns out to be backyard shed in flames

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 7:03 pm
The backyard shed of a house on Cabot Crescent in St. Vital, after a brief fire on Sunday morning.
The backyard shed of a house on Cabot Crescent in St. Vital, after a brief fire on Sunday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

If you heard a loud “bang” or witnessed heavy smoke in the St. Vital area this morning, Global News has confirmed the incident was caused by a shed catching fire.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighter injured at early morning house fire

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived on scene at Cabot Crescent, near St. Vital Road at around 10 a.m.

The front of a house where WFPS crews responded to on Cabot Cres., Sunday morning.
The front of a house where WFPS crews responded to on Cabot Cres., Sunday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service employee tests positive for COVID-19

Four hours prior to the incident, WFPS crews attended a house fire at a two-storey home just west of Central Park.

A house that caught fire on Langside Avenue early Sunday morning.
A house that caught fire on Langside Avenue early Sunday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

At around 6 a.m., firefighters quickly brought the blaze on Langside Street near Ellice Avenue under control.

While there was nobody inside the home at the time of the blaze, a dog was rescued inside the house located in the 500 block of Langside.

Investigations into the causes of both fires are currently underway.

Click to play video 'Medical calls, sick days rise dramatically yet ambulance numbers remain the same: WFPS' Medical calls, sick days rise dramatically yet ambulance numbers remain the same: WFPS
Medical calls, sick days rise dramatically yet ambulance numbers remain the same: WFPS

 

