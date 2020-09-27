‘Massive boom’ in St. Vital turns out to be backyard shed in flames

If you heard a loud “bang” or witnessed heavy smoke in the St. Vital area this morning, Global News has confirmed the incident was caused by a shed catching fire.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived on scene at Cabot Crescent, near St. Vital Road at around 10 a.m.
They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Four hours prior to the incident, WFPS crews attended a house fire at a two-storey home just west of Central Park.
At around 6 a.m., firefighters quickly brought the blaze on Langside Street near Ellice Avenue under control.
While there was nobody inside the home at the time of the blaze, a dog was rescued inside the house located in the 500 block of Langside.
Investigations into the causes of both fires are currently underway.
