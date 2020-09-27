‘Massive boom’ in St. Vital turns out to be backyard shed in flames

Send this page to someone via email

If you heard a loud “bang” or witnessed heavy smoke in the St. Vital area this morning, Global News has confirmed the incident was caused by a shed catching fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived on scene at Cabot Crescent, near St. Vital Road at around 10 a.m.

The front of a house where WFPS crews responded to on Cabot Cres., Sunday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Four hours prior to the incident, WFPS crews attended a house fire at a two-storey home just west of Central Park.

A house that caught fire on Langside Avenue early Sunday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

At around 6 a.m., firefighters quickly brought the blaze on Langside Street near Ellice Avenue under control.

While there was nobody inside the home at the time of the blaze, a dog was rescued inside the house located in the 500 block of Langside.

Investigations into the causes of both fires are currently underway.

