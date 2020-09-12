Menu

Comments

Winnipeg firefighter injured at early morning house fire

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 1:51 pm
A fire hydrant.
A fire hydrant. Pixabay

On Saturday morning, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey house in the 400 block of Stella Avenue.

Crews arrived on-scene around 7:42 a.m. to the house that was under construction and found smoke coming from the structure.

The fire was declared under control at 9:06 a.m.

Firefighters searched the building and didn’t find anyone inside.

One firefighter was assessed at the scene for an unspecified injury but didn’t require transportation to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

