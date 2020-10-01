Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man to be charged after bus driver punched in the face over face mask: Terrebonne police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Terrebonne police is also donning rainbow stickers on their patrol cars that say "everything will be O.K." as a way to keep everyone's spirits uplifted. Friday March 27, 2020.
A 38-year-old man faces charges in connection with an assault that left a bus driver with a facial fracture. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Courtesy of: Terrebonne Police

A 38-year-old man from Ste-Thérèse is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and mischief in connection with an attack on a city bus driver on Saturday.

Terrebone police say the incident happened at around 5:50 p.m. at the bus stop at Ste-Anne Boulevard and Therrien Street in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines.

Read more: One arrest during anti-maskers gathering in Montreal’s Lafontaine Park protesting against public health measures

According to police, a man had entered the exo 23 bus at the Sainte-Thérèse station and was asked to put on a face mask before boarding, as required by public health guidelines.

He complied by putting on a bandana.

During the trip, however, the bus driver reminded the same passenger to put his mask on.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec unveils how partial lockdown rules will be enforced in COVID-19 red zones

Police say that when the bus reached the stop, the man got up, walked toward the front of the bus, opened the plexiglass window protecting the driver and punched her in the face.

The 55-year-old woman from Saint-Colomban was transported to hospital to receive treatment for a facial fracture.

Click to play video 'What is the COVID-19 fifteen minute rule?' What is the COVID-19 fifteen minute rule?
What is the COVID-19 fifteen minute rule?

In a news release, police said the result of the investigation indicates the motive for the attack was the face mask.

Patrick Desbiens was arrested on Wednesday and is expected to appear in a Laval courtroom Thursday afternoon to be charged in connection with the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Face MaskTerrebonne policebus driver attackedmandatory face maskSainte-Anne-des-Plainesbus driver punchedexo busmandatory mask public transit
Flyers
More weekly flyers