Man to be charged after bus driver punched in the face over face mask: Terrebonne police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man from Ste-Thérèse is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and mischief in connection with an attack on a city bus driver on Saturday.

Terrebone police say the incident happened at around 5:50 p.m. at the bus stop at Ste-Anne Boulevard and Therrien Street in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines.

According to police, a man had entered the exo 23 bus at the Sainte-Thérèse station and was asked to put on a face mask before boarding, as required by public health guidelines.

He complied by putting on a bandana.

During the trip, however, the bus driver reminded the same passenger to put his mask on.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that when the bus reached the stop, the man got up, walked toward the front of the bus, opened the plexiglass window protecting the driver and punched her in the face.

The 55-year-old woman from Saint-Colomban was transported to hospital to receive treatment for a facial fracture.

2:10 What is the COVID-19 fifteen minute rule? What is the COVID-19 fifteen minute rule?

In a news release, police said the result of the investigation indicates the motive for the attack was the face mask.

Patrick Desbiens was arrested on Wednesday and is expected to appear in a Laval courtroom Thursday afternoon to be charged in connection with the incident.