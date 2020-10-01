Logging truck rollover in North Okanagan, 2 injured, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A fully loaded logging truck overturned in the North Okanagan early Thursday, say local police.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the rollover happened around 6:30 a.m., along Lumby Mabel Lake Road.

RCMP say no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and that police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement were on scene, conducting investigations.

They added that two people were transported to hospital with undetermined injuries prior to police arrival.

Police say the incident impacted traffic along Lumby Mabel Lake Road, with the road open to one-lane, alternating traffic near the intersection of Birch Road.

Police say they will provide updates as they become available.

