COVID-19 case reported at Guelph elementary school

Guelph’s public school board says a COVID-19 has been confirmed at one of its elementary schools.

A student at June Avenue Public School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and one class has been told by public health to self-isolate.

In a letter home to parents, the school’s principal said the building near Speedvale Avenue and Edinburgh Road will remain open to staff and students.

“Our building is safe,” Jill Woytko said. “Our custodial staff did a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the entire school [Wednesday] evening, as part of our enhanced cleaning protocols.”

Woytko added the school will work closely with public health and take their direction as they complete their investigation.

This is the third case reported in a Guelph school.

This week, COVID-19 cases were reported in a student at St. Joseph Catholic School and a staff member at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Secondary School. Both schools remain open.

Two daycares are also the subject of COVID-19 outbreaks after a child at each site tested positive for the virus.

Guelph reported six new cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 312.

Among the total cases, 283 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 11 people have died. There are 18 active cases in the city.

