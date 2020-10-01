Health Officials give live update on Manitoba’s coronavirus numbers Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor and health minister will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Cameron Friesen have scheduled a media briefing for 1 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Forty new cases of the virus of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, bringing the total number in the province to 1,993 as of Wednesday morning.

The number of deaths remains at 20, while 1,374 have recovered. There are 599 active cases, with 13 people in hospital, with seven in ICU.

On Wednesday health officials also announced several new potential exposures to COVID-19, including one at Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg on Sept. 25.

A new mobile test site operated through a private-public partnership opened at Portage and Wall Street in Winnipeg on Wednesday, and three other sites are expected to open over the next few weeks.

Winnipeg, along with municipalities around the city, moved to a level orange restriction on Monday, meaning masks are mandatory in all indoor public places and gathering sizes have been restricted to no more than 10 people indoors.

