Health

Health Officials give live update on Manitoba’s coronavirus numbers Thursday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, will be joined by Health Minister Cameron Friesen for an update on COVID-19 Thursday.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, will be joined by Health Minister Cameron Friesen for an update on COVID-19 Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s top doctor and health minister will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Cameron Friesen have scheduled a media briefing for 1 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Read more: Manitoba records 40 new coronavirus cases; Glenlawn Collegiate added to exposure list

Global News will stream the event from this story.

Forty new cases of the virus of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, bringing the total number in the province to 1,993 as of Wednesday morning.

The number of deaths remains at 20, while 1,374 have recovered. There are 599 active cases, with 13 people in hospital, with seven in ICU.

On Wednesday health officials also announced several new potential exposures to COVID-19, including one at Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg on Sept. 25.

Trending Stories

Read more: Metro Winnipeg area moving to level Orange restrictions Monday; masks to be mandatory

A new mobile test site operated through a private-public partnership opened at Portage and Wall Street in Winnipeg on Wednesday, and three other sites are expected to open over the next few weeks.

Winnipeg, along with municipalities around the city, moved to a level orange restriction on Monday, meaning masks are mandatory in all indoor public places and gathering sizes have been restricted to no more than 10 people indoors.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

