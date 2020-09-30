New COVID-19 mobile test site opens in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

As cases rise and lines to get tested lengthen, a new mobile test site opened Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Located at Portage and Wall Street on Wednesday, the site is a partnership between the provincial government, Shared Health, and medical laboratory service Dynacare.

Dr. Jenisa Naidoo of Dynacare told 680 CJOB on Monday that this is only the first mobile unit. Three new testing sites — two in Winnipeg and one in Brandon — will open as early as mid-October, with their exact locations to be announced by the province.

“Dynacare’s actually hiring staff as we speak, … recruiting for those three sites that are opening in October. That’s all new staff, not existing staff,” she said.

“For the mobile unit, we actually have the staff already. It’s a smaller unit. It’s not going to have large capacity.”

Lines at Winnipeg’s four testing sites have been long over the past two weeks, with sites regularly filling up to capacity before noon.

#Covid19MB to be told they are at capacity for today.

**There is NO communication between sites and no LIVE stats on which sites are already lined up and FULL FOR THE DAY.

How is any of this efficient or sustainable? This is unacceptable and ridiculous. #mbpoli — Susie it’s not over 🦠 (@susie_parker) September 28, 2020

Cases in Manitoba reached 1,953 Tuesday, with 1,327 recovered. The number of daily tests has ranged from about 1,500 to 2,000 for the past several days.

