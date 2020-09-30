Menu

Comments

Health

New COVID-19 mobile test site opens in Winnipeg

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 8:49 am
Click to play video 'Waiting for test results' Waiting for test results
While testing lines seem to be getting longer - some Manitobans say so is the wait to get their results back. One woman says she waited five days to receive confirmation about her positive test result. Malika Karim reports.

As cases rise and lines to get tested lengthen, a new mobile test site opened Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Located at Portage and Wall Street on Wednesday, the site is a partnership between the provincial government, Shared Health, and medical laboratory service Dynacare.

Dr. Jenisa Naidoo of Dynacare told 680 CJOB on Monday that this is only the first mobile unit. Three new testing sites — two in Winnipeg and one in Brandon — will open as early as mid-October, with their exact locations to be announced by the province.

Read more: Mobile unit for COVID-19 testing planned for Winnipeg Wednesday

“Dynacare’s actually hiring staff as we speak, … recruiting for those three sites that are opening in October. That’s all new staff, not existing staff,” she said.

“For the mobile unit, we actually have the staff already. It’s a smaller unit. It’s not going to have large capacity.”

Trending Stories

Lines at Winnipeg’s four testing sites have been long over the past two weeks, with sites regularly filling up to capacity before noon.

Cases in Manitoba reached 1,953 Tuesday, with 1,327 recovered. The number of daily tests has ranged from about 1,500 to 2,000 for the past several days.

Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in Winnipegmanitoba coronavirusmobile coronavirus test sitemobile covid-19 test sitemobile test sites winnipeg
