Manitoba records 40 new coronavirus cases; Glenlawn Collegiate added to exposure list

The province has recorded a total of 40 new coronavirus cases, Manitoba health officials said Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number in the province to 1,993. Two of those cases are in Prairie Mountain, two in the Interlake, one in the Northern health region, four in the southern health region and 31 in Winnipeg.

The number of deaths remains at 20, while 1,374 have recovered. There are 599 active cases, with 13 people in hospital, with seven in ICU.

“Public health officials have advised the following school about possible exposures: Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg on Sept. 25: based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at the school.”

Other exposures include La Roca in Winnipeg on Sept. 26 and Pentecostal House of Prayer, Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation on Sept. 27.

Les enfants précieux child-care centre in Winnipeg is also a possible exposure site on Sept. 18, but officials said they believe the case did not originate at the centre.

A new mobile test site opened Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Located at Portage and Wall Street, the site is a partnership between the provincial government, Shared Health, and medical laboratory service Dynacare.

The province said Wednesday that the site would open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The three additional drive-thru sites will be on Regent Avenue West, one near Polo Park on King Edward Street and a to-be-determined site in southern Winnipeg.

Those are expected to open over the next few weeks.