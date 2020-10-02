Thanksgiving recipes from Global Calgary’s anchors and reporters

Send this page to someone via email

Though the COVID-19 pandemic may have put a damper on 2020 Thanksgiving celebrations, many Canadians will still be gathering at a table full of food come Oct. 12.

Thanksgiving dinner is arguably the central part of the holiday and it can certainly be stressful for the person tasked with preparing it.

Read more: Calgary restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout options

To help those hosting Thanksgiving feasts, Global News Morning Calgary is sharing some of our anchors’ and reporters’ favourite recipes.

Tune in the week of Monday, Oct. 5 for a new recipe each day from Dallas Flexhaug, Jordan Witzel, Leslie Horton, Matthew Conrod and Bindu Suri.

Story continues below advertisement