Calgary restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout options

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty over how Canadians can — or even should — celebrate Thanksgiving this year, some may be questioning how much effort they want to put in to creating a festive dinner this October.

If cooking a meal at home is still the preferred option, consumers will be pleased to know that despite issues with consumption and demand earlier in the year, Turkey Farmers of Canada say that fresh and frozen turkeys will still be readily available at grocery stores.

With Canadians being advised to avoid large gatherings, turkey roasts are expected to be popular among families eager to still have a Thanksgiving meal at home.

“It’s a way to have a smaller package or just a white meat package,” said Darren Ference, chair of Turkey Farmers of Canada. “There’s also parts. If you’re looking for thighs or a breast — into a smaller version — so that you can incorporate turkey into your Thanksgiving meal, no matter the size of gathering that you have.”

However, for anyone looking to have the cooking done for them, there are several restaurants and food services in Calgary that have Thanksgiving takeout menus available.

Deane House

With prices ranging from $90 to $250, Inglewood’s Deane House is offering a Thanksgiving meal that includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, brussel sprouts, stuffing, rolls and pumpkin panna cotta. Pre-orders are available until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and are for pickup on Sunday, Oct. 11 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Our Daily Brett

Available for pre-order at $270, Our Daily Brett will provide you with enough food to feed up to eight people. Its Thanksgiving menu includes two types of salad, roasted brussel sprouts, mashed squash, scalloped potatoes, stuffing, turkey and then finished off with pie and ice cream for dessert.

Mercato

Located in Mission, Mercato’s Thanksgiving menu is available for pickup or delivery, and features three different types of turkey to choose from, and sides such as mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, green beans and house-made gravy and cranberry sauce. Don’t forget to add some of Mamma Cathy’s focaccia stuffing too. Available from Oct. 9 to 12. Prices vary.

A1 Bodega

Formerly Two Penny, Victoria Park’s newest café and small grocery store will be offering Thanksgiving kits and features complete with instructions to cook or prep at home. Customers can purchase stuffing and brussel sprouts kids, potato casserole, mixed green salad, whole turkeys and apple galettes and pumpkin pie for something sweet afterwards. Available Thanksgiving weekend. Prices vary.

Free House

The Kensington food and beer hall will be running its Bring Free House Home for Thanksgiving event until Friday, Oct. 9. For $39.95 per person, you’ll be able to indulge in ready-for-your-oven turkey, yams, brussel sprouts, root vegetables, cranberry sauce and stuffing. Pumpkin pie can be added for an additional charge. Orders are for a four-person minimum, to a max of 12 people.

Meez Cuisine

With entrees such as pork loin, roasted turkey breast or turkey leg, and sides including potato gratin and roasted squash, there’s no shortage of options from catering company Meez Cuisine. Orders are recommended to be made by Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. Pick up and delivery dates and prices all vary.

The Selkirk Grille

The Heritage Park establishment is making Thanksgiving kits for two or four people available on Sunday, Oct. 11. Each kit includes roasted turkey breast, stuffing, whipped potatoes, roasted vegetables, mixed greens, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. $69 + GST for a two-person kit, $129 + GST for a four-person kit.

Hawthorn

Located inside the Fairmont Palliser hotel, the Hawthorn Dining Room and Bar is offering a family-sized Thanksgiving takeout meal of a slow-roasted turkey, all the trimmings plus a bottle of Chandon. Prices range from $325 (serves 8) to $575 (serves 15). Orders must be made by Wednesday, Oct. 7 for pick-up on Saturday, Oct. 10 or Sunday, Oct. 11.

Sunterra Market

For $25.99, customers can purchase a Thanksgiving meal featuring sweet potato bisque, succotash salad an entrée with either turkey or ham and all the traditional sides and then pumpkin-apple pie for dessert. Available from Oct. 9-12.