Health

National COVID-19 tracking app now available to Manitobans

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 10:34 am
Click to play video 'Why some provinces haven’t joined federal COVID-19 Alert app' Why some provinces haven’t joined federal COVID-19 Alert app
The federal COVID-19 Alert app still isn't available in a huge swath of Canada, since Ottawa can't force provinces to use the contact tracing technology. Heather Yourex-West looks at where it's not being used yet, and why.

Manitobans can now participate in Canada’s COVID-19 exposure notification app.

The federal and provincial governments announced Thursday that the COVID Alert app, which lets users know if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, is now available in Manitoba.

People who have tested positive for the coronavirus will be given one-time keys from their local health authorities that they can enter into the app, and the app will then notify others who have come into close contact with that person for longer than 15 minutes.

Read more: Manitoba still working on getting COVID-19 contact tracing app

The government said the app protects all data it collects, and doesn’t track a user’s location or personally identifiable information.

COVID Alert, which has already been downloaded by more than three million Canadians, currently makes one-time keys provided by health authorities available to people in five provinces — a number that is expected to grow in the coming months.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

“Our government’s number one priority is to keep Manitobans safe,” Premier Brian Pallister said.

“The COVID Alert app is an additional measure to help inform Manitobans and Canadians, and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“I applaud the federal government for their leadership in advancing this important public health tool for the benefit of all Canadians.”

 

