New COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver care home where 13 died

Ten people have contracted COVID-19 at a long-term care home in downtown Vancouver that was the site of one of B.C.’s worst outbreaks of the disease last spring.

Vancouver Coastal Health declared a new outbreak in the special care unit of Haro Park Centre on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the care home said one person who tested positive was in hospital, while nine others were being isolated on site.

“The outbreak is being contained on the 1st floor (Amber Lane),” according to the Haro Park Centre website.

Vancouver Coastal Health teams have been called in, it added.

During the facility’s first outbreak, 89 people contracted COVID-19 and 13 patients died.

That outbreak was declared over on May 30.