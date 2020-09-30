Menu

Health

New COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver care home where 13 died

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 7:56 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital' B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital
B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital

Ten people have contracted COVID-19 at a long-term care home in downtown Vancouver that was the site of one of B.C.’s worst outbreaks of the disease last spring.

Vancouver Coastal Health declared a new outbreak in the special care unit of Haro Park Centre on Tuesday.

Read more: B.C. election: NDP vows to end shared rooms in long-term care, bring in for-profit home rules

On Wednesday, the care home said one person who tested positive was in hospital, while nine others were being isolated on site.

“The outbreak is being contained on the 1st floor (Amber Lane),” according to the Haro Park Centre website.

Vancouver Coastal Health teams have been called in, it added.

Read more: 11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. and no new deaths, Haro Park Centre outbreak declared over

During the facility’s first outbreak, 89 people contracted COVID-19 and 13 patients died.

That outbreak was declared over on May 30.

