‘Small number of kooks’: Jason Kenney condemns apparent racist rally in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to others condemning an apparent white supremacist rally in Edmonton.

Police broke up what they called a demonstration involving opposing groups on Tuesday night in the city’s northeast.

About 100 people were involved and police say physical confrontations took place between those calling themselves patriots and others calling themselves anti-fascists.

Kenney says racists and white supremacists are un-Canadian and un-Albertan.

He says Canada, while imperfect, was built on the concepts of human dignity and equality.

3:44 Alberta justice minister ‘disturbed’ by violence at Red Deer anti-racism rally Alberta justice minister ‘disturbed’ by violence at Red Deer anti-racism rally

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has also condemned the demonstration.

Story continues below advertisement

Last night, a small group of sad losers organized what has been described by some as a “white supremacist rally” in a grocery store parking lot in North #YEG. And while all Canadians have a right to free expression, I absolutely condemn any demonstration of bigotry and racism. — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) September 30, 2020

It’s the latest in a series of racial encounters in the province.

Workers at a project near a junior high school in Edmonton were fired recently after swearing and using racist language during an Indigenous smudging ceremony, and clashes have taken place between white supremacist groups and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Read more: Contractor fired following racist incident during Edmonton school smudging ceremony

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve got a small number of kooks who go around trying to get attention for a message of hate,” said Kenney. “We condemn racism and racial prejudice.”

Story continues below advertisement