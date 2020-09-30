Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

‘Small number of kooks’: Jason Kenney condemns apparent racist rally in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned an alleged racist protest that took place in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned an alleged racist protest that took place in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to others condemning an apparent white supremacist rally in Edmonton.

Police broke up what they called a demonstration involving opposing groups on Tuesday night in the city’s northeast.

About 100 people were involved and police say physical confrontations took place between those calling themselves patriots and others calling themselves anti-fascists.

Kenney says racists and white supremacists are un-Canadian and un-Albertan.

He says Canada, while imperfect, was built on the concepts of human dignity and equality.

Alberta justice minister ‘disturbed’ by violence at Red Deer anti-racism rally

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has also condemned the demonstration.

It’s the latest in a series of racial encounters in the province.

Workers at a project near a junior high school in Edmonton were fired recently after swearing and using racist language during an Indigenous smudging ceremony, and clashes have taken place between white supremacist groups and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Read more: Contractor fired following racist incident during Edmonton school smudging ceremony

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve got a small number of kooks who go around trying to get attention for a message of hate,” said Kenney. “We condemn racism and racial prejudice.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Jason KenneyBlack Lives MatterPremier Jason KenneyAlberta racismEdmonton RacismEdmonton protestalberta racist protestedmonton racist protest
