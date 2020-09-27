Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

EPCOR investigating ‘deeply unsettling’ racist incident between crew and Edmonton students holding smudging ceremony

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 1:53 pm
A picture of Edith Rogers School in Edmonton on Sept. 26, 2020.
A picture of Edith Rogers School in Edmonton on Sept. 26, 2020. Global News

EPCOR said it will investigate an incident where members of a construction crew doing work near Edith Rogers School allegedly made racist remarks as students participated in an Indigenous smudging ceremony Friday.

In a letter to parents obtained by Global News, the school’s principal, Stacy Fysh, described the incident on Sept. 25 as “deeply unsettling.”

“Students and staff were participating in a smudging ceremony on the basketball tarmac,” Fysh said in the letter. “During the ceremony, members of the construction crew swore, made racist remarks, and ran their equipment so that it was difficult for the participants to hear the ceremony.

“Everyone in our school community is disturbed by this unacceptable behavior.”

Tweet This

Fysh added that the school reported the incident to EPCOR the day it happened.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Enoch Cree Nation, EPCOR formalize agreement to work together in spirit of reconciliation

On Twitter, EPCOR said Saturday that it was aware of the incident and that it involved a contractor. The company said it has shut down construction work on the site near the school until an investigation is complete.

Carrie Rosa, the acting director of communications for Edmonton Public Schools, said that the smudging ceremony was done as a part of a commitment to truth and reconciliation.

“We aspire for all of our learning and working environments to be free from hatred, racism and hurt,” Rosa said in an email Saturday. “That’s why what happened yesterday at Edith Rogers School was so deeply unsettling and unacceptable for our staff and students who were participating in the smudging ceremony.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rosa added that EPCOR has assured her officials there are taking the incident “very seriously.”

Edith Rogers is located in southeast Edmonton in the Mill Woods area.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Public SchoolsepcorEdmonton Public School BoardEdmonton Racismsmudging ceremonyepcor constructionedith rogers schoolepcor racistepcor racist incidentmill woods edith rogers
Flyers
More weekly flyers