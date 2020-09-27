EPCOR investigating ‘deeply unsettling’ racist incident between crew and Edmonton students holding smudging ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

EPCOR said it will investigate an incident where members of a construction crew doing work near Edith Rogers School allegedly made racist remarks as students participated in an Indigenous smudging ceremony Friday.

In a letter to parents obtained by Global News, the school’s principal, Stacy Fysh, described the incident on Sept. 25 as “deeply unsettling.”

“Students and staff were participating in a smudging ceremony on the basketball tarmac,” Fysh said in the letter. “During the ceremony, members of the construction crew swore, made racist remarks, and ran their equipment so that it was difficult for the participants to hear the ceremony.

Fysh added that the school reported the incident to EPCOR the day it happened.

On Twitter, EPCOR said Saturday that it was aware of the incident and that it involved a contractor. The company said it has shut down construction work on the site near the school until an investigation is complete.

We are aware of the incident at Edith Rogers School on Sept 25. It was unacceptable. We are working with the contractor to take swift action including shutting down construction work onsite until a full investigation is complete. We do not condone racism or hate of any kind. — EPCOR (@EPCOR) September 26, 2020

Carrie Rosa, the acting director of communications for Edmonton Public Schools, said that the smudging ceremony was done as a part of a commitment to truth and reconciliation.

“We aspire for all of our learning and working environments to be free from hatred, racism and hurt,” Rosa said in an email Saturday. “That’s why what happened yesterday at Edith Rogers School was so deeply unsettling and unacceptable for our staff and students who were participating in the smudging ceremony.”

Rosa added that EPCOR has assured her officials there are taking the incident “very seriously.”

Edith Rogers is located in southeast Edmonton in the Mill Woods area.