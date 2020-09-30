Ottawa police tapping third party to handle internal sexual violence, harassment concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service is turning to a third-party adviser to handle internal complaints of sexual violence and harassment and to conduct a cultural assessment of the force.

OPS Chief Peter Sloly and Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, announced Wednesday that Janice Rubin, managing partner of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, will step in as an independent third party to whom members of the service can report instances of workplace sexual misconduct.

Deans said victims of sexual violence and harassment within the OPS have, for too long, “not felt that they have a safe place to report” due to the culture of the local police force.

1:54 One of Durham’s first female police officers opens up about harassment from male colleagues One of Durham’s first female police officers opens up about harassment from male colleagues

The third-party adviser will set up a new intake system for complaints that will allow members to report misconduct anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement

Rubin Thomlinson LLP will then independently investigate and substantiate any claims, including those that might involve criminality, and report back to the OPS any recommended resolutions.

“We cannot believe that the culture will change on its own, or that the path to change will not have obstacles,” she said. “We need help from the outside.”

Deans said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that Rubin’s presence will help set a “new tone” that acts of sexual violence and harassment will “no longer be tolerated” within the OPS.

Rubin Thomlinson LLP, which previously worked with the CBC on its probe into workplace harassment, will conduct a cultural assessment of the OPS to identify the contributors to sexual misconduct in the workplace and barriers that prevent members from coming forward after an incident has occurred.

“People have been victimized in this organization. Some we know about, some we don’t,” Sloly acknowledged Wednesday.

OPS board member and city councillor Carol Anne Meehan asked what impact the third-party service would have on the force’s annual budget — an area of increasing scrutiny amid the movement to defund the police.

Read more: Ottawa police accused of racial profiling after traffic stop video shared on social media

Sloly and Deans both acknowledged that the initiative will cost money, but argued it will be necessary spending to increase public confidence in the OPS.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a major priority for the Ottawa Police Service,” Sloly said. “We should put our money where our mouth is.”

“Yes, it is going to cost money, but I believe it will be a better, more productive police service after these investments have been made,” added Deans.

The OPS expects to have its complaint intake system functioning in one month’s time and will review its effectiveness after six months.

Acting Deputy Chief Joan McKenna said the OPS had planned to introduce measures targeting workplace harassment in February 2021, but opted to act more quickly following pressing feedback from members.

2:11 Canada-wide rallies held in support of defunding police services Canada-wide rallies held in support of defunding police services