Coronavirus: Cases hold steady at 240 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

In its update issued at 3:15 p.m.., the health unit still reports 240 cases overall — unchanged since Monday. There was one new resolved cases reported since Monday, increasing the total to 214 — approximately 89 per cent.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

The City of Kawartha Lakes continues to lead the case count with 191 cases, of which three are considered active. The health unit says 159 cases in the municipality are resolved and 11 required hospitalized care. There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

Northumberland County’s case total remains at 43, with three patients requiring hospitalized care. There was one new resolved case since Monday, reducing the active cases to two.

There has been one death in the county, which occurred on Sept. 8 — a woman in her 80s.

Haliburton County remains at 16 cases after reporting on Monday its first new case since Aug. 10. It’s the only active case and one of the previous 15 cases required hospitalized care. There have been no deaths.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Six in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Monday)

Four in Northumberland County (unchanged since Monday)

Five Haliburton County (unchanged since Monday)

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks.

