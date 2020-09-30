Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alberta top court rejects appeal of man who killed Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2020 2:06 pm
Click to play video 'Nelson Lugela found guilty in shooting death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks' Nelson Lugela found guilty in shooting death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks
Nelson Lugela has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Calgary Stampeders player Nelson Lugela in September 2016. Lisa MacGregor has more.

Alberta’s top court has upheld the conviction of Nelson Lugela, who killed a Calgary Stampeders football player outside a Calgary nightclub in 2016.

Three Court of Appeal justices unanimously dismissed Lugela’s appeal, who was found guilty of second-degree murder last year in the death of Mylan Hicks.

Read more: ‘You killed me too:’ Mother of slain Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks addresses killer in court

Hicks, a 23-year-old player on the practice roster of the Canadian Football League team, was shot twice outside the Marquee Beer Market, where he and his teammates were celebrating a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Lugela argued the trial judge erred by allowing social media photographs showing he had access to a handgun and by failing to test the admissibility of witness statements identifying him as the shooter.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘A matter of principle’: Family of slain CFL player Mylan Hicks files lawsuit against bar

He also argued in his appeal that the judge misapplied that standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and gave an unreasonable verdict.

The Appeal Court justices say in their decision that Lugela failed to satisfy them that there is any basis to interfere with the trial judge’s conviction.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimemylan hicksNelson LugelaMylan Hicks Homicidemylan hicks deathMylan Hicks murderNelson Lugela conviction appealNelson Lugela conviction appeal denied
Flyers
More weekly flyers